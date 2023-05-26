Quantcast
Brooklyn

Brooklyn shooting leaves two men injured in broad daylight

By Emily Davenport & Lloyd Mitchell
Photo May 26 2023, 10 40 50 AM
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The NYPD is investigating a shooting in Brooklyn that left two men injured on Friday morning.

According to police, officers from the 70th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting at 12 Newkirk Plaza. Upon their arrival, officers found two men at the scene, one of whom was shot in the right leg, and the other was grazed in the face.

The men were taken to nearby hospitals in stable condition.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Around 5 to 7 shell casings were recovered from the scene, which took place near a Santander Bank and a nearby fruit stand.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

