20-year-old woman fatally shot in the head in Bronx apartment | amNewYork

Cops are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a 20-year-old woman in the Bronx on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at about 10:09 p.m. on March 17 inside a third-floor unit at 3339 Hull Ave. in Norwood.

Officers from the 52nd Precinct responded to a 911 call at location and found the 20-year-old victim, unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS transported her to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi, where she was pronounced dead. Police have withheld her identity, pending family notification.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.