Police found a man stabbed to death at E. 178 Street and Bryant Avenue in the Bronx on Oct. 15, 2024.

Police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was found stabbed to death outside a Bronx apartment building early Tuesday morning.

According to law enforcement sources, officers from the 48th Precinct responded to a 911 call for a man in need of help at around 2:30 a.m. at E. 178 Street and Bryant Avenue in West Farms. When officers arrived, they found the victim unconscious and unresponsive, covered in blood from being stabbed multiple times throughout his body, including the chest, abdomen, back and arm.

EMS responded and immediately rushed the victim to Saint Barnabas Hospital in critical condition, where he later died due to the severity of his injuries.

Authorities are withholding the man’s name pending family notification.

Police do not yet have information on a suspect(s) involved or motive. So far, no one has been arrested, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.