4 shot in Williamsburg

Three teenagers and one 12-year-old boy were shot in the legs.

Melissa Mark-Viverito on Nov. 19, 2013. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Craig Barritt

Three teenagers and a 12-year-old boy were shot Friday night in South Williamsburg, police said. All four were shot in their legs and treated at area hospitals.

According to early reports by police, a 17-year-old, two 14-year-olds, and a 12-year-old were playing basketball nearby when they decided to walk toward the Williamsburg Bridge. At the corner of South 2nd St. and Havenmeyer St., the four boys were hit. Three of them were taken to Bellevue Hospital and the fourth was taken to Kings County Hospital. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police said on Saturday morning that no arrests had been made, and the investigation is ongoing.