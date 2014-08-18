6 reasons you need the new amNewYork app right now

The app is available on iOS and Android devices. What are you waiting for?

Six reasons you need the new amNewYork app right now:

1. Make plans that don’t break the bank. Check out the daily rundown of free and cheap events in our FYI section.

2. Decide where to eat. You need to taste the ramenrrito? (yes, ramen burrito) in the West Village.

3. Keep up on the latest gossip. True New Yorkers know where all the celebs hang out (for better or for worse).

4. Explore your city. Think you know Grand Central Terminal? Peek behind the scenes of NYC’s most iconic places.

5. Get where you’re going. Subway delays? Yeah, we’ve got you covered.

6. Stay in the know. Get our breaking news alerts and never miss a beat.

Plus: No Wi-Fi in your subway station? No problem. The app’s sync feature allows you to download articles for offline access.?

The app is available on iOS and Android devices. What are you waiting for?