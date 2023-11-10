61-year-old man stabbed with screwdriver in unprovoked attack on Manhattan train: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A 61-year-old man was stabbed in the mouth and head with a screwdriver—in an unprovoked attack–while on board a 1 train as it was approaching Columbus Circle Thursday night, police said.

The attack took place at around 9:40 p.m. when an unknown assailant plunged the screwdriver into the straphanger who was seated on a southbound train that was heading toward Columbus Circle.

The suspect exited the train when it reached the station and remains at large. Cops recovered the screwdriver, which the suspect dropped on the train.

The injured passenger was transported to Mount Sinai West Hospital in stable condition. He is being treated for lacerations to his mouth and head, police said.

Demetrius Crichlow, senior vice president of the New York City Transit, condemned the attack, calling it “senseless and unacceptable.”

He said he was relieved that the victim did not sustain serious injuries and stated that the NYPD has the full support of the MTA’s transit security camera team.

Crichlow emphasized the importance of apprehending the perpetrator and ensuring that justice is served with appropriate consequences.

Earlier in the week, another subway-related incident occurred when a man from Astoria was arrested for allegedly firing a gun inside the 49th Street N, R, and W subway station. Police reported that this action was an attempt to thwart another man who was attempting to mug a woman.

John Rote, 43, was taken into custody on weapons charges, while Matthew Roesch, 49, the individual accused of attempted robbery, was also arrested.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing is urged to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish speakers. Tips can also be submitted online at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/.