Police are looking for this man who allegedly pushed an 85-year-old straphanger onto the subway tracks Wednesday morning

An 85-year-old man was shoved onto the subway tracks at a Midtown train station early Wednesday morning during a dispute, police said.

The elderly man got into an argument with a fellow straphanger on the southbound B/D train platform at West 47th Street at around 5:40 a.m. before the suspect got violent.

The suspect allegedly pushed the senior onto the tracks leaving the octogenarian will a laceration to his left knee. The victim was taken by EMS to Mount Sinai West in stable condition.

The alleged perpetrator then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police have released a photo of the suspect who is described as being approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a medium complexion and medium build. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black long sleeve shirt, a grey hooded sweatshirt on his head and carrying a black coat.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).