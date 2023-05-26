Teenagers rob high-end clothing store in Lower Manhattan, assault worker: NYPD

Six teenagers burst into a high-end clothing store in Lower Manhattan Wednesday and took off with $10,700 worth of merchandise after throwing a female employee on the ground in order to make a hasty exit, according to police.

The teens targeted Ava Galerie, located at 161 Bowery, at around 5:10 p.m. and removed clothing off the racks. They then went to leave the store before they were intercepted by a 24-year-old female employee. A physical struggle ensued, which resulted in the employee being tossed to the ground.

Five of the teenagers fled the store with clothing and were last seen running south bound on Bowery. A sixth individual, identified as a 16-year-old male, was apprehended at the scene and was charged with robbery.

The employee was not seriously injured and did not seek medical attention at the scene.

Police are looking for the five teenagers who are described as having dark complexions and thin builds. The police released photos of the teens taken after the incident, obtained from 153 Bowery.

Anyone with information in regard to this robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).