9/11 families, survivors prepare to mark 14th anniversary of attacks at Ground Zero

The 9/11 families, survivors, first responders and others will again gather at Ground Zero on Friday for the 14th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that destroyed the World Trade Center.

After a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane struck the north tower, the families will begin reading the names of those who perished in the 2001 and 1993 attacks on the World Trade Center.

There will be additional pauses at 9:03 a.m., when the second plane crashed into the south tower; 9:37 a.m. when Flight 77 struck the Pentagon; 9:59 a.m., when the south tower fell; 10:03 a.m. when Flight 93 crashed in Pennsylvania; and 10:28 a.m. when the north tower fell.

Mayor Bill de Blasio will attend the service. Representatives from the National September 11 Memorial & Museum didn’t have a list of other elected officials who will be in attendance, however, politicians are barred from speaking at the ceremony.

The memorial will illuminate the skies with the tribute of light at sunset and stay on throughout the night.

Several streets around Ground Zero will be shut down between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday.

Cars and pedestrians won’t have access to the blocks surrounded by Vesey Street, West Street, Rector Street and Broadway. The streets bonded by Greenwich Street, Battery Place, West Street and Rector Street will also be shut down.

There will be other anniversary services thoroughout the city Friday, including the annual ceremony at Postcards Memorial in Staten Island, where the mayor will also be in attendance, and the candlelight vigil in Juniper Valley Park in Queens.