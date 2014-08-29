9/11 memorial to be open to public on anniversary night for first time

The memorial will be closed for the remembrance ceremony during the day.

For the first time, the public will be allowed to visit the Sept. 11 memorial on the night of this year’s anniversary of the attacks, The Associated Press reports.

While the memorial will be closed during the remembrance commemoration during the day, it will be open starting at 6 p.m. and will close at midnight, the AP reports.

The memorial opened in 2011. It features two large reflecting pools set within the footprints of the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center that was destroyed during the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.