‘A Day Without Immigrants’ protests close some NYC restaurants, stores

Immigrants protested President Donald Trump’s policies on immigration by not going to work or school on Thursday.

The “A Day Without Immigrants” protests, which were spread by word of mouth and on social media, took place in New York City, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Boston and other cities. They were in response to Trump’s vows to crack down on illegal immigration and his executive order, since suspended, to temporarily block entry to people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

“To the president: Without us and without our contribution this country is paralyzed,” read a poster promoting the protest that was widely shared online.

The actions also followed a series of federal raids last week in which more than 680 people illegally in the country were arrested, raising alarm among immigrant rights’ groups.

Showing solidarity with their immigrant employees, a number of restaurants and stores in New York City were closed Thursday.

The owners of the Blue Ribbon restaurant chain said they would close several eateries. “It’s really a show of support for our staff, and as a team and a family as a whole,” said co-owner Eric Bromberg.

Dziupla, a Polish restaurant in Williamsburg, said it would close as well. “We are proud to stand with the individuals and businesses participating in this boycott, yet immensely saddened that a protest of this nature is even a necessity,” the owners wrote on the restaurant’s Instagram. “Our restaurant, our city — our very nation was built by hardworking immigrants.”

Other participating restaurants and stores included:

Frankies 457 Spuntino and Prime Meats in Brooklyn

Hampton Chutney Co in Little Italy

The Press Shop in lower Manhattan

Colson Patisserie in Park Slope and Industry City

Westville Hudson in Hudson Square

The Dram Shop in Park Slope

51st Bakery and Cafe in Long Island City

The Beatrice Inn in the West Village

Black Forest Brooklyn in Fort Greene

Chalk Point Kitchen in SoHo

Dough Doughnuts in Manhattan and Brooklyn

La Contenta on the Lower East Side

La Sirena in the East Village

Land Thai Kitchen on the Upper West Side

PURE Thai Cookhouse in Hell’s Kitchen

Tapestry in the West Village

Eataly tweeted that it supports any of its employees who participate in the protest, but will remain open.

