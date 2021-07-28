Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Snapple is teaming up with rapper A$AP Ferg to help out New York City’s corner stores and bodegas.

Both A$AP Ferg and Snapple were born and raised in New York City, with Snapple attributing a lot of its success to corner stores. As a part of the collaboration, Snapple and A$AP Ferg launched a line of merchandise that gives back to the city’s corner stores.

The line includes two shirts, a sweatshirt, a hat, a pair of socks, and a bodega cat hoodie. All of the proceeds from the merch line will go to support The Bodega and Small Business Group, which supports small businesses and corner stores in NYC that were negatively impacted by the pandemic.

“The chance to partner with Snapple on this film was an incredible opportunity,” said A$AP Ferg. “I’ve been a fan of Snapple all my life, and being able to give back to the community and the people who made me who I am today means everything to me.”

To go along with the merchandise, a mini-documentary, directed by A$AP Ferg and made with Shomi Patwary, was also released online. Called “A Snapple Corner Story,” the mini-doc shines a light on the city’s corner stores and the crucial role that they play in the community. The doc also takes a look at the effect that the pandemic had on these corner stores, most of which (if not all) stayed open during the height of the pandemic.

Watch “A Snapple Corner Story” below. To shop the merch line and for more information, visit asnapplecornerstory.com.