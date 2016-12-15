Accident on I-95 in Bronx: 1 dead after 3 men hit while changing tire, NYPD says

The men had pulled over to the narrow shoulder on I-95, cops said.

A man died after being hit by a minivan on the New England Thruway on Dec. 15, 2016, police said. Photo Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang

Three men were hit, one fatally, by a minivan while they were changing a tire on I-95 in the Bronx early Thursday morning, police said.

The men had pulled over to the narrow shoulder off the left lane of the southbound New England Thruway, near Exit 11, in Baychester around 2 a.m., police said. They were changing a tire when a 52-year-old male driver of a Toyota Sienna hit them.

One of the men, identified as 29-year-old Artimis Jones of the Bronx, was pronounced dead at the scene. The two others, both 30 years old, were taken to Jacobi Medical Center with nonlife threatening injuries, cops said.

The driver remained at the scene and no arrests have been made, police said.