Affordable housing lottery opens in Bronx with one-bedrooms starting at $561 a month

An affordable housing lottery is open in the Bronx with nearly 200 apartments available.

The McClellan Apartments, located at 1160 River Ave. in the Concourse area of the Bronx, has 198 units in the lottery. The units are newly constructed through the Extremely Low and Low-income Affordability (ELLA) program of both the New York City Housing Development Corporation (HDC), the New York City Department of Housing and Preservation and Development (HPD) and the Mandatory Inclusionary Housing (MIH) program of HPD.

According to the listing, the eligible income for the units will start at $18,515 (for one person in a studio unit) and cap at $175,100 (for seven people in a 3-bedroom unit). There are 45 studio apartments ranging in price from $465 a month to $1,527 a month.

The lottery has 93 one-bedroom units available, ranging from $591 a month to $1,918 a month; 42 two-bedroom units ranging from $700 a month to $2,292 a month; and 24 three-bedroom units ranging from $800 a month to $2,639 a month. Each unit will feature free in-unit broadband internet, luxury vinyl tile, Caesarstone countertops, and white appliances.

As for amenities, the building features a rec room and a laundry room, an elevator, security cameras, an outdoor deck, and an on-site super, and is within walking distance to Mullaly Park and Yankee Stadium. This building also has a no-pet policy.

The lottery closes on Feb. 22, 2024. To apply, visit the listing on New York City’s Housing Connect website.