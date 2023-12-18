Affordable housing lottery opens at new high-end Upper West building

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

An affordable housing lottery for 52 apartments in a luxury Manhattan building is currently open to lower-income New Yorkers.

266 West 96th, located at 266 West 96th St. in the Upper West Side, is a brand-new building with 153,000 square feet of residential space, as well as 9,000 square feet of community space.

Of the 52 units, which include studios, 1-bedrooms, 2-bedrooms and 3-bedrooms, 5% will be designated for those with mobility issues and 2% for visually impaired residents. According to the listing, the median income for the units will start at $40,526 (for one person in a studio unit) and cap at $198,250 (for five people in a 2-bedroom unit).

The listing states that 27 units will be studios ranging in rent price from $1,096 to $2,032 a month. There are 12 1-bedroom units up for grabs, ranging from $1,689 to $3,093 a month, and there are 11 2-bedroom units priced between $2,018 and $3,703 a month. The two 3-bedroom units are priced at $2,690 a month.

The units each include air conditioning, an in-unit dishwasher, smart controls for heating and cooling, and energy-efficient appliances, as well as a complimentary internet and amenities package. According to the listing, the units also boast a charming, calm atmosphere that will evoke a welcoming ambiance for the tenants.

As for the building itself, 266 West 96th boasts an array of amenities, including an in-house gym, a dog washing station, a media and party room, a doorman, a rooftop terrace, and community events, just to name a few.

The 266 West 96th lottery closes on Feb. 16, 2024. There are no deposit fees or application fees to join the lottery. To apply, visit the listing on New York City’s Housing Connect website.