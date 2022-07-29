Airbnb names NYC one of the most popular destinations for remote work

The North American Digital Nomad Index has collected data using Airbnb to find out which destination is the most popular. New York City has been named one of the most popular destinations for digital nomads and their Hosts.

Airbnb compiled its statistics not only for destinations in the United States, but also in Canada. They calculated their data by looking at factors for their long-term guests and Hosts like affordability, hospitality, popularity and Host income. These were not just for vacation stays either, Airbnb factored in both work and leisure trips.

Studies showed that 1 in 5 guests used Airbnb to work remotely while traveling in 2021, this data suggest a new trend in a COVID-19-conscious world.

Due to the rise in longer stays in Airbnb homes, Hosts in the U.S. earned a combined total of $2 billion from long-term stays alone.

The top 5 destinations go as follows: Los Angeles, California, New York, New York. San Francisco, California, Houston, Texas and Seattle, Washington.

Big cities are dominating the popularity for stays in Airbnbs. According to their website, “Gross nights booked to high-density urban destinations grew 80 percent in Q1 2022, compared to Q1 2021.” Guests are choosing to stay even longer in their previously booked Airbnbs.

After seeing the popularity of both living and working in these big cities, Airbnb will be partnering with 20 destinations around the world, to promote the lifestyle of living anywhere while working.

Airbnb will also be creating custom-built hubs in Palm Springs, Tampa Bay and Tulsa to showcase the benefits of local long-term stay. They will also be holding educational campaigns in select destinations to promote responsible hosting and traveling as a remote worker.

Due to the rise in remote work and the desire to travel while working, Airbnb Co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky has announced that employees would be allowed to work from anywhere. This brought in over 1 million visitors to their career page.

Click here to read the full report.