Al Roker bashes mayor’s school decision on Twitter

Al Roker was anything but sunny when it came to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s decision to keep schools open during …

Al Roker was anything but sunny when it came to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s decision to keep schools open during the nor’easter Thursday.

The “Today” show weatherman, who is at the Sochi Olympics for NBC, showed his fury against hizzoner on Twitter, criticizing him for his decision not to close schools because of earlier weather predictions.

Roker, whose children attend public schools, argued that the National Weather Service was “on time and on the money,” and gave a snarky prediction about de Blasio’s future.

“Long range DiBlasio forecast: 1 term,” he tweeted.

When asked about Roker’s tweets at a news conference, the mayor said he respected the veteran weatherman but said there is no perfect way of predicting Mother Nature.

“It’s a different thing to run a city than to give the weather on TV,” he said.

Roker, however, continued to fire back on Twitter.

“Mr. Mayor, I could never run NYC, but I know when it’s time to keep kids home from school,” he tweeted.