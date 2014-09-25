Alfredo Perez, of the Bronx, indicted for slashing bus driver in Brooklyn

Perez allegedly accused the driver of staring at his girlfriend.

A Bronx man who allegedly slashed a bus driver’s neck when the bus broke down earlier this month was indicted Thursday, authorities said.

Alfredo Perez, 29, allegedly accused the driver, John Browne, of staring at his girlfriend on Sept. 13, according to the Brooklyn district attorney’s office.

Perez was charged in a six count indictment, including assault and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Brooklyn DA’s office.

Browne’s bus had broken down near Stone and Hegeman avenues in Brownsville.

He was standing outside waiting for a tow truck just before 11 a.m. when Perez allegedly started screaming and cursing at him. He then allegedly slashed Browne across the left side of his neck and fled.

He was arrested four days later, the Brooklyn DA’s office said.

He is being held on $15,000 bail, according to the DA’s office.

Perez could not be reached for comment.