Altercation turns into bloody double stabbing outside of 34th Street-Penn Station

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Two people stabbed each other near the 34th Street-Penn Station subway stop in Midtown on Oct. 24, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the incident began as an altercation between the men near the corner of West 30th Street and 8th Avenue at about 2:13 p.m. on Oct. 24.

Officers arriving at the scene observed the remnants of a bloody scene where two individuals had been engaged in a heated argument, which then became a physical scuffle leading to them both stabbing one another. While both men are in police custody, they were taken to NY Presbyterian Weill Cornell University Hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

Initial reports suggest the altercation began in a pizzeria, NY Pizza Suprema, before spilling onto the streets just outside the entrance to the 1/2/3 subway lines.

Although the investigation remains ongoing, no other injuries were reported, and no other suspects are currently wanted in connection with the incident, police said.

The incident did not appear to impact subway service.