Amaze Light Festival to brighten up the night sky in Queens

With the holidays around the corner, people of all ages can get into the spirit with the immersive and unforgettable experience, the Amaze Light Festival.

Artistic Holiday Designs, a unique and interactive commercial holiday decoration design firm, illuminates this one-of-a-kind spectacle starting Nov. 19 at the home of the New York Mets, Citi Field. The Amaze Light Festival features festive decor and immersive holiday-themed worlds, as well as adventure alongside storybook characters Zing and Sparky.

Festival goers enjoy outdoor holiday activities at this unique experience with five thematic displays to explore, full of photo opportunities. Visitors can journey through a custom interactive oasis including the North Pole, Land of Sweets, and a Whimsical Forest with the option to take a ride down Zing’s Thrill Hill with glittering willow trees and reindeers lighting the way. Attendees can also enjoy live, high energy performances every two hours and the country’s largest animated light display with a mega light show every 30-minutes.

The Amaze Light Festival provides visitors with a start on their holiday shopping at their own holiday market, highlighting local small businesses and unique gifts, Zing’s Toyporium, a larger-than-life toy store complete with a charity-focused interactive toy machine, as well as German-styled cottages housing goodies and collectables in the Amaze Market.

No Holiday spectacle is complete without food, guests have an array of delectables to graze and enjoy featuring baked goods, hot cocoa, savory plates, sweet dishes, and custom cocktails. Visits can also be made to the candy-fueled Sparky’s Sweet Spot.

“Our vision is bringing guests into a fully-immersive world. Once visitors step inside, that indescribable magic of the Holiday soaks in. Every corner of Amaze Light Festival is intentionally created to keep our guests in that spirit throughout their exploration. It truly is magic come to light.” says Sarah Basch, Artistic Holiday Designs, Creative Director.

The Amaze Light Festival runs in multiple cities, and visitors in each city can expect exclusive holiday surprises. New York City attendees will be able to take festive rides on the Arctic Express Train and enjoy the smell of fresh pine in the enchanted Tree Farm. They will also be able to stroll through the royal castle, meet the princess and make a wish at the magical fountain.

The exclusive US distributor for leading light design and decor manufacturer, LeBlanc Illuminations, is brightening this one-of-a-kind display this holiday season, making Amaze Light Festival an unforgettable spectacle for guests of all ages.

This year Amaze Light Festival will offer its guests a VIP experience option, which will include exclusive viewpoints, amenities and high-end food and beverage offerings. Amaze Light Festival will also offer a customized experience through its Amaze App, allowing guests to use ‘Amaze Pay’, an integration within the mobile application as a mobile wallet.

Tickets are now available exclusively at AmazeLightFestival.com, prices start at $36 for children and $44 for adults with the option to add a VIP upgrade for an additional $50.