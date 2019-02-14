Amazon canceled its plan to build a new headquarters in Queens Thursday after getting pushback from local elected officials and retail and warehouse unions, who criticized the tax incentives authorized for the massive tech retailer.

Amazon was poised to receive at least $2.8 billion in incentives from the state and city for building a $2.5 billion, 4 million square foot campus in Long Island City. The headquarters would have housed 25,000 employees over the next decade.

But local politicians who were left out of the negotiations argued that Amazon did not need the incentives, that its position on unions clashed with the city's values and that the hub would buoy the cost of living beyond what locals could afford.

You have to be tough to make it in New York City. We gave Amazon the opportunity to be a good neighbor and do business in the greatest city in the world. Instead of working with the community, Amazon threw away that opportunity. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 14, 2019

"For Amazon, the commitment to build a new headquarters requires positive, collaborative relationships with state and local elected officials who will be supportive over the long-term," Amazon said in a statement Thursday. "While polls show that 70 percent of New Yorkers support our plans and investment, a number of state and local politicians have made it clear that they oppose our presence and will not work with us to build the type of relationships that are required to go forward with the project we and many others envisioned in Long Island City.

“We are disappointed to have reached this conclusion — we love New York, its incomparable dynamism, people, and culture — and particularly the community of Long Island City, where we have gotten to know so many optimistic, forward-leaning community leaders, small business owners, and residents.”

Amazon did not immediately respond to inquiries regarding the poll it mentioned. A poll conducted by Siena College Research Institute earlier this month found that 58 percent of New York City residents supported Amazon’s plans, compared to 35 percent who disapproved.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who worked with Mayor Bill de Blasio to craft the deal to bring Amazon to Queens, blamed a "small group of politicians" who "put their own narrow political interests above the community" for Amazon's decision to cancel the campus.

"The New York State Senate has done tremendous damage," Cuomo said. "They should be held accountable for this lost economic opportunity."

De Blasio, however, criticized Amazon itself, saying that the company "threw away" the opportunity to "do business in the greatest city in the world."

"We have the best talent," the mayor said in a statement. "If Amazon can't recognize what that's worth, its competitors will."

One of the strongest opponents to the plan, State Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-Astoria), had vowed to derail it after his nomination to the state Public Authorities Control Board, which woud likely have had a role in approving the proejct. The state may have needed authorization for a $325 million grant for Amazon, and to have lifted the cap on state tax credits to execute the arrangement.

Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer, who also opposed the plan, said Amazon's decision to cancel the campus was a victory for the Queens community.

"When our community fights together, anything is possible, even when we’re up against the biggest corporation in the world," Van Bramer said in a statement. "Defeating an anti-union corporation that mistreats workers and assists ICE in terrorizing immigrant communities is a victory. Defeating an unprecedented act of corporate welfare is a triumph that should change the way we do economic development deals in our city and state forever."

But not everyone was against Amazon coming to New York City.

"No words at this moment can convey the sadness and dismay at the loss of this historic opportunity," Queens Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Tom Grech said in a statement. "An entire generation will look back at these last few months and ask us why. I hope those that opposed this Amazon deal have the answers to what we lost today. Queens is one of the best places for a tech firm — for any forward-looking business — to expand into, with our diverse talent pool, entrepreneurial spirit, thriving arts scene and boundless energy."

Julie Samuels, executive director of Tech: NYC, which supported the deal, said the retailer’s decision to back out was "no doubt" a blow to the city as well as the tens of thousands of people who could have gained employment with the company.

"New York City is today one of the most dynamic tech hubs in the world, but there is no guarantee we will maintain this status in the future, which makes this news so disappointing," Samuels said. "It’s especially disappointing given the overwhelming local support for the deal and there can be no doubt that bad politics got in the way of good policy here."

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, who grilled Amazon representatives during two hearings in recent months, said he hopes the company's departure kick-starts a larger conversation about how the city and state spends New Yorkers' tax dollars.

"I look forward to working with companies that understand that if you're willing to engage with New Yorkers and work through challenging issues New York City is the world's best place to do business," Johnson said. "I know I'd choose mass transit over helipads any day."

Amazon's HQ2 plans included a request to build a helipad on the campus, which many opponents criticized along with the massive tax incentives the company was offered.

Amazon said it would not reopen its HQ2 search but will proceed with building a campus in Northern Virginia.



With Lauren Cook, Matthew Chayes and James T. Madore

Check back with amNewYork for more on this developing story.