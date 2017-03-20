amNewYork names Robert Levin as new editor-in-chief

Robert Levin has been named the editor-in-chief of amNewYork.Levin, who has been senior editor of the paper since 2015, replaces …

Robert Levin has been named the editor-in-chief of amNewYork.

Levin, who has been senior editor of the paper since 2015, replaces Bob Shields, who is moving to Newsday as an associate managing editor.

amNewYork is part of Newsday Media Group.

“Rob Levin has distinguished himself as a creative, aggressive and collaborative newsroom leader who will build on amNewYork’s strong foundation, generating journalism that resonates with all New Yorkers,” said Richard Rosen, managing editor of Newsday.

Levin, 31, joined the newspaper’s staff as an associate editor in 2012. He was promoted to news editor later that year before becoming senior editor.

He also reviews movies and writes entertainment features.

His ties to amNewYork date back to his college internship in 2007. He has also written for publications ranging from The Atlantic to The Star-Ledger in Newark, New Jersey. He received a B.A. in history and cinema studies from New York University.

Levin will be replaced as senior editor by Scott A. Rosenberg.

Rosenberg, 37, has been on the staff of amNewYork since 2008, working as the entertainment editor as well as a writer and critic. He came to the paper from The Washington Post Express and, before that, The Washington Examiner. He also was one of the founders of the Onion’s Washington, D.C. edition. He is a graduate of American University.

“I’m thrilled to be leading amNewYork and its terrific team,” Levin said. “This newspaper is an essential part of the fabric of New York City and I look forward to providing our readers with even more substantial and engaging journalism that gets to the heart of the local stories that matter.”