amNY Weekender | 8 things to do this Labor Day weekend in NYC, Sept. 3-6

Friday, Sept. 3

Yoga in the Square: Get your body and mind flowing in harmony with a yoga session in the park. Center for Global Spiritual Life at NYU will be hosting a 60-minute yoga class in Washington Square Park, be sure to bring your mat and some comfy clothes! Garibaldi Plaza in Washington Square Park, Manhattan. 11 a.m. Free.

Rooftop Films | 30 for 30: Once Upon a Time in Queens: Baseball fans can get an inside look at the 1986 New York Mets. A free screening of the first two parts of ESPN’s 4-part documentary “Once Upon a Time in Queens” will play at Citi Field on Friday night. Must be 12 and older to attend. Citi Field, 41 Seaver Way. 6 p.m. Free.

Saturday, Sept. 4

The Van Cortlandt Super Hike: Take a hike, a super hike that is! The Parks Department’s Urban Park Rangers will lead hikers through some of Van Cortlandt Park’s hidden gems in an eight-mile journey through the park’s diverse forests and ecosystems. Be sure to wear a sturdy pair of shoes! Van Cortlandt Nature Center, Bronx. 10 a.m. Free.

5 Indices on a Tortured Body: The Black Male Body: This performance series is presented as one of five acts taking place throughout the month of September. Wardell Milan and Zachary Tye Richardson will perform and express feelings of resilience and persistence through choreographed movements and expand upon ideas of mourning, identity, and love. The Bronx Museum of the Arts, 1040 Grand Concourse, Bronx. 2 p.m. Free.

Sunday, Sept. 5

The Harlem Fashion Week Experience 2021: Harlem Fashion Week is ushering in a new era of style. During this event, spectators will witness multiple runway shows that are inspired by the neighborhood’s rich history. Adam Clayton Powell Jr State Office Building, 163 West 125th Street, Harlem. 1:30 p.m. Tickets start at $40.

Glow Labor Day Weekend: Are you ready to party? Glow is headed to the DL rooftop for a night of the best hip hop, reggae, soca, Afrobeats and Latin music for all over 21 to enjoy. This is free to attend with an RSVP, however, there are ticket packages available! The DL, 95 Delancy Street, Manhattan. 11 p.m. Free.

Monday, Sept. 6

Exhibit: The Perfect Sea Mural: This exhibit created by members of the South Shore Artists Group is perfect for adults and kids alike. The interactive mural features facts about the sea and aims to educate New Yorkers about how pollution affects sea life in our local waters. Conference House Park Visitor Center, 298 Satterlee Street, Staten Island. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.

Breakfast Island: Love to brunch? If you have the day off, Breakfast Island can’t be missed. There will be performances throughout the day and two opportunities for food to enjoy while you mentally prepare for work the next day. Coney Art Walls, 3050 Stillwell Avenue, Brooklyn. 8 a.m. Tickets start at $60.