News Animal Care Centers of NYC, overwhelmed with 630 pets, asks NYers for help ACC issued an open letter to all New Yorkers on Friday, encouraging them to adopt or foster a pet. Animal Care Centers of NYC is urging New Yorkers to help allieviate a massive influx of pets by fostering, adopting or sharing pet profiles. Photo Credit: Getty Images/GeorgePeters By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated July 12, 2019 3:40 PM Overwhelmed with an influx of cats, kittens, dogs and rabbits, the Animal Care Centers of NYC is pleading with New Yorkers to help alleviate some of the strain. In an open letter to New Yorkers on Friday, the city's network of animal shelters said it has 630 animals in its care and is running out of room. Despite a high placement rate and the success of such temporary leave programs as BoroughBreak and StrayCation, a daily intake of 75 to 100 pets has left ACC "overrun" with furry friends, according to the letter. "Our placement rate remains high but pets are staying in our care longer and we are running out of room," the letter says. "For the first time in years we have begun using pop-up crates in hallways and offices to house dogs." ACC's network of adoption partners has taken in some of the pets, but officials are asking New Yorkers to do whatever they can to get as many animals as possible out of the shelters until the influx slows down. There is more than just adoption to consider, according to ACC, including fostering and foster-to-adopt programs; sharing pet profiles on social media to encourage others to adopt; and sharing the ACC's open letter asking for help.