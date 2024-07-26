Cops search for suspect involved in anti-Asian attack aboard Manhattan train

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police are searching for a bigoted suspect who allegedly assaulted and made anti-Asian slurs at a Q train straphanger in Manhattan last week.

According to law enforcement sources, the incident occurred on Wednesday, July 17, at around 8:10 p.m., when an unidentified woman and the 28-year-old female victim began arguing aboard a northbound Q train at the West 57 Street and Seventh Avenue station.

It is unclear right now what started the dispute, but the hateful suspect did not shy away from calling the victim a “f—ing terrorist” and saying “f—ing” China,” police sources said. She also warned the victim not to “f—ing touch me.”

The harsh words then turned to violence when the suspect punched the victim in the face with a closed fist before leaving the train and fleeing on foot to parts unknown, authorities said.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene, police sources said.

So far, no arrests have been made, but police released surveillance photos and footage of the suspect at large. She is described as having a light complexion and is approximately in her 30s. She is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 120 pounds with long wavy black hair. She was last seen wearing a brown tan top short dress, multi-colored sneakers and a white hat while carrying a black bag.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.