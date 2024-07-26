Brute barges into woman’s SoHo home, declines a snack, snags iPads

Police are searching for this suspect who allegedly barged into a woman’s SoHo apartment and took iPads on July 15, 2024.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police are searching for a brazen thief who allegedly barged into a woman’s SoHo apartment last week while she was home, snagged some technology, and left.

According to law enforcement sources, on Monday, July 15, at around 2:08 p.m., a man went to the 29-year-old victim’s apartment, located in the vicinity of Wooster and Prince Streets, and knocked on the door. After she opened the door, the stranger “just walked in,” police sources said, and the victim began to ask him what he wanted.

The unarmed perp then said he, “wouldn’t rape her.” The dialogue continued as the victim offered him something to eat, police officials described.

“I want more than food,” the perp demanded. In an attempt to get him to leave her home, the woman said she did not know of any money inside her apartment.

Giving up, the perp then made his way out of the apartment, but not before ripping off two Apple iPads. Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot, northbound on Wooster Street to parts unknown.

The woman refused medical attention at the scene, officials said.

So far, no arrests have been made, but police on Thursday released surveillance footage of the suspect at large. He is described as having a dark complexion and heavy build. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt tied around his head, tan shorts and multi-colored sneakers.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.