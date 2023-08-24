Anti-migrant protests provide Republican governors with the unrest they seek, NYC public advocate says

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

As more protests continue to rage across the Big Apple over the placement of migrant shelters, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams told amNewYork Metro that he believes that the demonstrations are playing right into the hands of the Republican governors who sent them here.

Williams made his comments on the same day that a thousand Staten Islanders were holding a rally outside St. John Villa Academy in Arrocharon, which is set to house adult male asylum seekers. Bringing picket signs and harsh words for the city’s newest arrivals, locals stated that they are furious that migrants will be placed adjacent to Saint Joseph Hill Academy High School.

Galvanizing the fury and fear of residents, failed mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa stood on a literal soapbox and referred to the migrants as “illegal aliens” and indicated that many were members of the street gang MS13.

“When the wicker basket goes around in your parish, notice how empty it is on Sundays,” Sliwa said during the evening rally, insinuating that many of the migrants are likely to be thieves. “I warned everyone back in June what was happening out here.”

While Public Advocate Jumaane Williams stated that he understands the discontent of residents, even conceding that he is also frustrated over the situation himself (particularly due to the lack of aid from the federal government), he also believes that the likes of Sliwa are preying on the fears of New Yorkers and giving Republican governors, such as Texas Governor Greg Abbot, exactly what they want by busing migrants here—which is social unrest.

“This is absolutely caused by Republican governors who don’t want to solve an immigration issue and just want to cause havoc, and exacerbated by the inaction of the White House,” Williams said outside City Hall on Wednesday. “We have to make sure that we don’t take it out on other human beings who are beginning their American experience and their American journey. New Yorkers who have been trying to get assistance for a while have a right to be angry, I want to make sure they aim their anger at the government who has not provided assistance, whether or not the asylum seekers are here.”

Williams also said that the Republicans’ behavior was divisive, while also criticizing the federal government for remaining silent—making the divide even larger. He said that many long-time New Yorkers feeling neglected.

“MAGA and Trump folks are experts at causing division and causing otherization. But I don’t think it is just them,” Williams said. “The federal government has been an abject failure when it comes to this. So my hope is that Biden either comes to visit or steps up in a way that he hasn’t and that will stop some of the us versus them that I think will unfortunately get worse. And we have to remember, I always just tell folks, what will cause you to take your newborn child across the jungle.”

Outrage over the new arrivals became so intense at the rally chants of “send them back!” echoed as the dusk fell. This comes as a new poll found that 82% of New Yorkers believe the influx of migrants is a serious issue. Since Spring of 2022, over 100,000 migrants have passed through the city’s care with 58,000 currently being housed in the city.

Sliwa pledged to continue his protests in the coming days.