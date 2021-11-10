Applications open for artists looking to perform at Little Island in 2022

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Little Island is happy to announce the second annual season of Perform in the Park.

COVID-19 hasn’t been pleasant for performers of NYC, but with this city getting back on its track Little Island Park is welcoming artists to be a part of their 2022 season performances. The Park invites performing artists and groups to fill up an application and get a chance to perform in Little Island spaces including their amphitheater.

For the inaugural season, over 300 applications were received. The 75 performers, chosen for the season, represented clowning, vogueing, Caribbean folk singing, mime, electric cello, cumbia music, shadow puppetry, Indian classical music, street dancing, and much more.

“Our inaugural season of Perform in the Park was an overwhelming success! After over a year’s hiatus without art in the streets of New York, 75 New York artists were able to spread joy and bring life back to New York and into our park,” said Julia Kraus, Producer.

All applications for 2022 will be rated by Little Island staff, artists and community partners. If you are interested in performing at Little Island all applications are accepted until Dec. 3 at 11:59 p.m.

To apply, visit littleisland.org/submissions.