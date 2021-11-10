Quantcast
Applications open for artists looking to perform at Little Island in 2022

By Vildana Khamidullina
People visit Little Island Park, almost three acres of new public park space which sits on stilts over the Hudson River and the remnants of Pier 54 in the larger Hudson River Park, on Manhattan's West Side, during the park's opening day in New York City, New York, U.S., May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Little Island is happy to announce the second annual season of Perform in the Park. 

COVID-19 hasn’t been pleasant for performers of NYC, but with this city getting back on its track Little Island Park is welcoming artists to be a part of their 2022 season performances. The Park invites performing artists and groups to fill up an application and get a chance to perform in Little Island spaces including their amphitheater.  

For the inaugural season, over 300 applications were received. The 75 performers, chosen for the season, represented clowning, vogueing, Caribbean folk singing, mime, electric cello, cumbia music, shadow puppetry, Indian classical music, street dancing, and much more.

“Our inaugural season of Perform in the Park was an overwhelming success! After over a year’s hiatus without art in the streets of New York, 75 New York artists were able to spread joy and bring life back to New York and into our park,” said Julia Kraus, Producer.

All applications for 2022 will be rated by Little Island staff, artists and community partners. If you are interested in performing at Little Island all applications are accepted until Dec. 3 at 11:59 p.m. 

To apply, visit littleisland.org/submissions.

