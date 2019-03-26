News Loaded AR-15 rifle in a suitcase thrown at cops in Brooklyn, complaint says A suspect said he had been "jumped" and was returning to where he got robbed to use the gun, the complaint says. A man threw a suitcase with a loaded AR-15 at a police officer in Brooklyn, a criminal complaint says. Photo Credit: U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated March 26, 2019 12:04 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email A man was caught with a loaded AR-15 semiautomatic rifle in a suitcase in Brooklyn earlier this month, prosecutors said. The man, identified as Anthony Morgan, was seen walking down the sidewalk near the intersection of Marcy Avenue and Halsey Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant rolling a suitcase with the rifle sticking out about 10:40 p.m., according to a criminal complaint filed by the U.S. district attorney’s office in the Eastern District of New York. When officers responded, Morgan tried to pull the gun out of the bag, but it was stuck, the complaint says. Morgan then allegedly threw the bag with the gun at one of the officers and fled. The officers pursued Morgan, arrested him and secured the bag. The rifle had a bump stock attachment affixed to it and there was ammunition in the suitcase, the officers said. After he was taken into custody, Morgan said he had been “jumped” at a party the night before and was planning to go back to where he was robbed to use the gun, according to the complaint. A national ban on bump stocks goes into effect on Tuesday as U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts rejected a request to delay implementation of the policy. However, lower courts have not yet ruled on appeals brought by gun rights activists in Michigan and the U.S. capital. With Reuters By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.