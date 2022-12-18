Argentinian fans burst with unbridled joy in Queens Sunday after their home team bested France to score the World Cup in breathtaking fashion.

Hundreds of soccer supporters wedged shoulder to shoulder on Dec. 18 with almost no wiggle room inside Boca Junior’s Restaurant located at 81-08 Queens Blvd. in Elmhurst.

Decked head to toe in blue and white, fans of all ages from Elmhurst and nearby Jackson Heights looked to help ring in a win for Argentina, however, it was a bumpy road before the hair-raising win would arrive.

Soccer addicts slammed their fists down upon the Boca Juniors bar while others clasped their faces in despair after what was a 2-0 game in Argentina’s favor soon became tied up by France, who looked to be coming back with a vengeance.

The emotional rollercoaster ride would last longer still as both teams would score another goal each, leading to a heart-stopping penalty shootout finale.

Some were fighting to hold back tears while others wrapped scarves around their faces, barely being able to watch.

Yet that changed instantly after Argentina clinched their first World Cup since 1986 with a 4-2 victory in penalty kicks. Supporters burst into tears and ripped flags from the bar’s ceiling, dancing on chairs and sharing impassioned hugs.

But that was only the beginning of the party.

The crowd coated the entire bar in a gigantic Argentinian flag, dancing under its colors, pounding drums, and puffing into trumpets. The revelry spilled from bars and homes into the city streets, where fans traveled to Junction Boulevard meeting with even more celebrants.

Some ran into the roadways waving the Argentinian flag, others climbed on lamp posts and bus seating areas shouting with joy.

Q58 buses were detoured in both directions on Corona Avenue between 92nd Street and Junction Boulevard due to the momentous celebration. Cars and trucks adorn with Argentina’s flags and colors, cruised through the streets honking their horns in pride.