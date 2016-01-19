Armed robber stole baby formula from Little Italy Grocery in the Bronx, NYPD says

The suspect made off with two cans of Enfamil, cops said.

Police said they’re looking for an armed robber who stole baby formula from a Bronx market earlier this month.

The incident happened at Little Italy Grocery on 189th Street in Washington Heights on Jan. 7 at 10:15 a.m., cops said.

Police said that the suspect asked the store clerk where he could find Enfamil, and when the clerk directed the man to the baby formula, the suspect put two cans in his pocket and started to walk out.

The clerk confronted him, prompting the suspect to threaten the clerk with a gun before fleeing, cops said.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Police believe that the suspect, pictured above, is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.