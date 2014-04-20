Arrest made in case of body found in bag

Simser made statements indicating that the argument was over cigarettes.

Police Sunday arrested a 24-year-old man who allegedly stabbed another man to death and stuffed him inside a plastic storage container over the weekend.

Joshua Simser was charged with murder in the second degree after he allegedly made statements to investigators about the incident inside his Flatlands home, police said.

Police discovered the victim on Saturday at about 12:30 p.m. inside the two-story brick home on E. 54 Street. Simser was not related to the victim, police said.

Police said Simser made statements indicating that the argument was over cigarettes. The victim was a friend who was staying at Simser’s home overnight.

The victim was not identified because his family had not yet been notified. Simser could not be reached for comment and it could not be determined if he had retained an attorney.