Hudson Guild Theatre Company to host virtual performance of new play ‘A Five Mile Radius’

A virtual production of a new play will stream online later this month.

On Oct. 23-25, the Hudson Guild Theatre Company will present the world premiere of Tasha Partee’s “A Five Mile Radius.” The play, which will be broadcast live on YouTube, is directed by Jim Furlong and Devin Klos.

“A Five Mile Radius” addresses the current divisive social and political landscape with issues of class, race, guns and social media. Set in a Staten Island apartment complex on the evening of July 4, “A Five Mile Radius” follows Edie Pfeiffer, a popular local food critic from a working class background, whose career is on the rise. Pfeiffer’s life is suddenly upended when her neighbor’s seven-year-old son is shot, shehe insists that her assistant use twitter to post a controversial picture of the boy, asking for prayers that he survives and to find the culprit who fired the gun, she gets a number of comments, both supportive and hostile, while it is simultaneously revealed that Pfeiffer’s deceased husband belonged to the NRA. Pfeiffer then has to come to grips with her past while preparing for the possible loss of an opportunity that would help her future.

“A Five Mile Radius” will stream on the Hudson Guild’s YouTube Channel at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 24, and at 2 p.m. on Oct. 25.

