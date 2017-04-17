Attempted rape suspect punches, drags woman in Queens, NYPD says

The victim suffered bruising and abrasions to the head and torso.

Police are searching for a man they say punched a woman in the back of the head and tried to rape her on Sunday in Jackson Heights.

The 35-year-old woman was approached from behind by the suspect on 74th Street and 37th Avenue at approximately 4:40 a.m., the NYPD said.

He pulled her backward by the arms and punched her numerous times until she fell to the ground, police said. The suspect then dragged the victim over to a fence and attempted to sexually assault her, they added.

The victim, who suffered bruising and abrasions to the head and torso, managed to fight off her attacker and ask a passerby for help, according to authorities. She was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center in stable condition.

The suspect, who fled the scene, is described by police as being between 30 and 35 years old. He was last seen wearing a white jacket, green shirt, black shoes and light colored pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-557-8477.