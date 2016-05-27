Attempted rape suspects sought in Prospect Park South attack, NYPD says

The attack happened around 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, police said.

Police are on the hunt for two men who they said tried to rape a woman in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

The attack, according to the NYPD, happened around 2:15 a.m. near Tennis Court and Ocean Avenue near the Prospect Park South neighborhood.

Police said the suspects followed the 25-year-old victim along the street before one of them pushed her against a parked car and sexually assaulted her.

The victim fought the men off, police said, but the suspects continued to follow her until they reached a nearby building vestibule. The NYPD said that’s when the two men attacked again, trying to take the victim’s pants off.

When the victim fought back again, police said one of the suspects knocked her to the ground and punched her several times in the face.

Police said the suspects fled when a resident of the building entered the vestibule.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477.