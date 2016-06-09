Attempted rapist in College Point sought by police, NYPD says

The suspect fled down 121st Street after the victim fought him off, police said.

Police are searching for a man who they said tried to rape a woman in Queens early Wednesday morning.

According to the NYPD, the suspect approached the 51-year-old victim from behind around 4:45 a.m. on 121st Street near 23rd Avenue in the College Point neighborhood and told her that he had a gun and was going to rape her.

The suspect then dragged the woman into the backyard of a home, where police said she fought her attacker off and yelled for help.

The suspect then fled southbound on 121st Street, according to the NYPD.

Police described the suspect as between 23 and 25 years old, about 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds with a tattoo of a cross and Jesus on his right arm.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477.