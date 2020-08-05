Attention New York City small business survivors: We’re here to help

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

If you own a small business and are working hard to reopen and recover after months of turmoil from the COVID-19 pandemic, we want your story of survival.

amNewYork Metro and Schneps Media are launching “Small Business Survivors,” a multimedia series focused on how mom-and-pop businesses across the five boroughs weathered the storm during March and April, and are now getting back on their feet.

This series combines our print and video mediums to not just tell the story of business owners rebounding in New York City, but also calling attention to the many challenges they face in doing so.

We seek not just the success story, but rather the real story that businesses face as they recover — from paying the rent, to coping with new regulations, to aiding their employees and to creating safe environments for their customers.

We are also particularly interested in those businesses that innovated to make it through this difficult time — those who changed their own dynamic and made a radical change to bring in new customers and keep employees working.

Small businesses have long been regarded as the backbone of New York City’s economy. The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged that backbone’s stability like never before.

Businesses have been offered government help during the crisis, but the aid hasn’t helped everyone. Restaurants, in particular, have had to get creative in getting back into business, but many of them can barely afford their rent, if at all.

We aim to give small business owners the opportunity to share their stories; to provide readers with greater insight on the importance of these businesses to their community; and to call the attention of government leaders toward providing proper assistance toward ensuring their survival.

Our city’s strength in overcoming the pandemic will be measured, in part, by how our small businesses recover. We believe it is our responsibility to advocate for the survival and well-being of small businesses across the five boroughs — for that will ensure every New Yorker will have access to good jobs, great services and an economy that works for everyone.

We invite you to share your stories with us today. Please email Editor-in-Chief Robert Pozarycki at robb@amny.com with your name, telephone number, name of business, location and a brief description of your business and how it’s recovering. A reporter will reach out to you if we’re interested in your story.

Let us tell your story, and let’s work together to rebuild New York City!