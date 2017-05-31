Audi approved to test autonomous vehicles in New York State

Audi of America is the first company approved to test autonomous vehicles on New York roads, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said …

Audi of America is the first company approved to test autonomous vehicles on New York roads, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

The German carmaker plans to demonstrate its autonomous technology June 13 in Albany.

“Automated vehicles have enormous potential to improve safety on New York roads, ease congestion and open up new mobility choices across the state’s diverse landscape,” said Brad Stertz, director of Audi Government Affairs in Washington, D.C. “We applaud Gov. Cuomo for his leadership and stand ready to assist in defining how this future will unfold in the Empire State now and for years to come.”

The news comes less than a month after Cuomo’s office said it would accept applications from companies interested in testing or demonstrating autonomous vehicles on public roads. Audi was the first company to apply.

“Autonomous vehicles are a major part of the future of the automotive industry and this pilot program will help ensure New York continues to be a hub of innovation and cutting edge technology,” Cuomo said.

The testing and demonstrations are part of a yearlong pilot program that will end April 1.