An 8-month-old girl still in her stroller rolled onto the tracks of an Upper West Side subway station on Thursday morning, police said, but wasn't seriously injured.

The locks on the baby's stroller malfunctioned at about 9:20 a.m. and the stroller rolled down from the platform onto the tracks of the 72nd Street No. 1 station.

Her father and another straphanger jumped down onto the tracks and pulled her up while the girl's mother stood with a toddler on the platform, police said.

The baby was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital where she was treated for a bump to the back of her head, cops said.