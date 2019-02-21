LATEST PAPER
51° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
51° Good Afternoon
News

Baby girl escapes serious injury after stroller rolls onto UWS subway tracks

The 8-month-old was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital with a bump on her head.

Police say a baby in a stroller rolled

Police say a baby in a stroller rolled onto the subway tracks at the 72nd Station. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox
Print

An 8-month-old girl still in her stroller rolled onto the tracks of an Upper West Side subway station on Thursday morning, police said, but wasn't seriously injured.

The locks on the baby's stroller malfunctioned at about 9:20 a.m. and the stroller rolled down from the platform onto the tracks of the 72nd Street No. 1 station. 

Her father and another straphanger jumped down onto the tracks and pulled her up while the girl's mother stood with a toddler on the platform, police said. 

The baby was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital where she was treated for a bump to the back of her head, cops said.

Alison

Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Dos Caminos' five locations in Manhattan will celebrate Where to celebrate National Margarita Day
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders announced on Feb. 19 A who's who of 2020 Democratic presidential contenders
Kathy Wylde, president and chief executive of the ‘Sad day’: Business group leader on Amazon’s NYC pullout
On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Corey Public officials offer condolences in the death of Det. Brian Simonsen
Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show
The New York Aquarium moved five endangered Atlantic Five endangered Atlantic sturgeon now on exhibit at NY Aquarium