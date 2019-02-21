News Baby girl escapes serious injury after stroller rolls onto UWS subway tracks The 8-month-old was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital with a bump on her head. Police say a baby in a stroller rolled onto the subway tracks at the 72nd Station. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated February 21, 2019 3:35 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email An 8-month-old girl still in her stroller rolled onto the tracks of an Upper West Side subway station on Thursday morning, police said, but wasn't seriously injured. The locks on the baby's stroller malfunctioned at about 9:20 a.m. and the stroller rolled down from the platform onto the tracks of the 72nd Street No. 1 station. Her father and another straphanger jumped down onto the tracks and pulled her up while the girl's mother stood with a toddler on the platform, police said. The baby was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital where she was treated for a bump to the back of her head, cops said. By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.