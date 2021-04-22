Band of 10 robbers assaults and shoots teenager in the Bronx

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

For one 14-year-old male victim the odds were certainly stacked as he was assaulted and robbed by a gang of ten males. The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying members of this violent troupe via CCTV photos that depicts nine of the suspects in question.

The incident occurred on April 16 at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Morris Ave. and 140th St. in the South Bronx when the minor was approached by the horde who began to physically assault him, before shooting him in the buttocks and stealing his iPhone, authorities report.

EMS responded, transporting the victim to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

No motive has been given for the crime, nor has any relationship between the attackers and victim been released. Which of the assailants discharged the weapon is also unknown as is whether or not the attackers were under-age. NYPD report the victim is being uncooperative and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.