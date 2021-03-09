Crook shocks man with taser and takes off with $20 during Bronx robbery: NYPD | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cops are asking the public for help identifying a despicable criminal who shocked a 50-year-old man with a Taser for a mere $20 as he sought to deposit cash at an ATM in the Bronx.

At about 4:05 p.m. on Feb. 24, at a Bank of America located at 1500 Westchester Ave., the unidentified male suspect approached the victim and demanded that he surrender his money.

The details are not clear as to whether or not the victim refused, but on any account, the attacker pulled out a Taser, firing it on the victim’s arm before taking off with the shockingly low deposit.

The assailant fled westbound on Westchester Avenue, while the victim sustained pain and bruising to the arm. Officers from the 43rd Precinct responded to the incident. EMS brought the victim to Montefiore Medical Center for treatment.

On Monday night, the NYPD released surveillance video and photos, hoping someone will help determine the attacker’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information about the robber’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.