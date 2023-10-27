Lenue Moore, 31, allegedly planned the bloody executions of his neighbor, her friend and dog that apparently sparked a long-standing dispute.

Cops on Thursday arrested the man they say is responsible for killing his neighbor, her friend and her dog in Washington Heights after a longstanding dispute over the pup’s barking.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, Lenue Moore, 31, allegedly planned the bloody executions of his neighbor, 57-year-old Jacqueline Billini and her friend, 42-year-old Levaugh Harvin, along with Billini’s dog, Zeus.

Moore stands accused of lying in wait for the pair on Sept. 29 as they walked the hound not far from Billini’s home on West 163rd Street, before shooting the pair in the head and turning the gun on their four-legged companion. Harvin had apparently been accompanying Billini during dog walks in hopes of protecting her from such an attack by Moore.

Moore, who apparently lived across the hall from Billini, had a history of violence against the woman. In April, he allegedly broke into her home and attacked her with a hammer in fury over a noise complaint stemming from her pets. He was given a restraining order but released on bail.

Moore remained on the lam until Oct. 26, when he was tracked by cops in Brooklyn and taken into custody. On Friday, he was escorted out of the 33rd Precinct in cuffs, where he refused to answer questions from reporters.

Moore is charged with one count of first degree murder, two counts second degree murder, criminal possession of a loaded firearm and aggravated cruelty to an animal.