Cops question suspect in for fatal double stabbing at Inwood apartment

A person is in custody after two women were found stabbed to death in Inwood on Tuesday morning.

Police say that at 9:47 a.m. on April 27, officers responded to a 911 call regarding people in need of help at an apartment at 9 Sherman Ave. Upon their arrival, the NYPD found two women, aged 51 and 37, unconscious and unresponsive, with multiple stab wounds to their necks and chests.

The victims were taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem where they were both pronounced dead. The victims’ identities are being withheld pending family notification. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death for both victims.

A 27-year-old man was apprehended and taken into custody for questioning. Though the motive remains unclear, the person of interest and the 37-year-old victim has a history of domestic violence, a spokesperson for the NYPD said.

The investigation is ongoing.