Baseball coach at Brooklyn school indicted on child sex abuse charges

A Brooklyn youth baseball coach was indicted on Thursday for allegedly sexually abusing seven young boys on his team, the borough’s District Attorney’s Office said.

Nicolas Morton, 31, of Park Slope, was arraigned before Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Donald Leo on a 20-count indictment charging him with second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, third- and first-degree sexual abuse, 13 counts of endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of forcible touching, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

The despicable crimes took place while Morton was serving as head coach of The Packer Collegiate Institute, a private school for grades pre-K to 12 in Brooklyn Heights.

During his travel team’s practices and other times, he consistently made sexual comments, repeatedly insisted that players show him their genitalia and touched their private parts, the D.A.’s office said. Three of the young victims said the defendant fondled their intimate areas over their clothes. In another instance, the defendant allegedly went under a boy’s clothes to molest him.

Prosecutors allege the defendant refused to let the athletes, all boys between the ages of 12 and 14, stop “difficult conditioning exercises” unless they exposed themselves to him on several occasions.

“This defendant’s alleged actions represent a profound betrayal of trust, preying on the young athletes under his guidance,” Brooklyn D.A. Eric Gonzalez said. “Coaches are entrusted with nurturing young minds and talents, not exploiting them for personal gratification.”

According to the investigation, Morton ran a traveling baseball team at the same time he coached at the school. The incidents took place during travel team practices, most often at the school’s gym and local ballfields, throughout 2023 and half of 2024.

As part of heinous acts, Morton made sexual comments, repeatedly asked to see the boys’ pubic hair and spoke at length about masturbation, according to victim accounts.

Morton used various conniving tactics to get the boys to show their private parts, such as offering “material benefits” or telling them they could rest after running or doing other drills if they exposed themselves to him.

The abusive coach even threatened several boys that he would kick them off the team if they did not comply with his repulsive demands, the D.A.’s office said.

“The disturbing details of this case highlight the lasting damage such behavior inflicts on vulnerable youth, and we are committed to holding this defendant fully accountable,” Gonzalez said. “Our priority remains to protect children and provide justice for these brave victims who have come forward.”

amNewYork Metro reached out to the Packer Collegiate Institute for comment on the case but did not get a response.

Chatter among parents brought the allegations to light as rumors of the abuse started to circulate in July. Some parents even reported their concerns to Packer, and in August, the school fired the alleged abuser.

Morton’s bail was set at $75,000 cash or $150,000 bond and the defendant was ordered to return to court on Dec. 13, 2024.