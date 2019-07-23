LATEST PAPER
A bicyclist was hit by a car on Staten Island Tuesday, police and fire officials said.

By Lauren Cook
A bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a car on Staten Island Tuesday, police and fire officials said.

The crash happened near the intersection of Castleton Avenue and Clove Road in West Brighton just after 12 p.m., according to an FDNY spokesman.

The cyclist was rushed to Richmond University Medical Center in cardiac arrest, the spokesman said.

Police responded to the crash as well, and it was not immediately clear if the driver remained on the scene, an NYPD spokesman said.

New York City has been grappling with a spike in fatal crashes involving bicyclists this year. Fifteen cyclists died in the first half of 2019 — five more than the total for 2018, according to transportation advocates.

