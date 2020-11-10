Bicyclist slugs NYPD traffic officer after crashing into department vehicle in Midtown: NYPD | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are looking for a suspect who punched an on-duty NYPD Traffic Enforcement Agent in Manhattan last week.

At 1:50 p.m. on Nov. 5, the 45-year-old enforcement agent was opening the driver-side door of his parked department vehicle, parked in front of 625 Madison Avenue, when an unknown man drove his bicycle into the door. The suspect then punched the agent in the throat before fleeing the scene westbound on 59th Street on his bicycle.

The traffic enforcement agent sustained pain to his neck and was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD released photos of the suspect, who is described as a man with a medium complexion, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue face mask black hooded sweatshirt with the PUMA logo on the front, dark-colored pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.