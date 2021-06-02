Biden to outline steps to help reach July 4 vaccination goal

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The White House is accelerating its efforts to get 70 percent of U.S. adults vaccinated against COVID-19 with at least one shot by July 4, announcing on Wednesday a plan for a “national month of action” to meet the goal.

President Joe Biden will launch the effort by outlining ways to increase vaccination rates, the White House said.

The measures include:

* Free child care from four major child care providers for parents and caregivers who are getting vaccinated or recovering from the shots.

* Extended Friday night hours at thousands of pharmacies across the country where people can get vaccinated.

* Calls and canvassing in neighborhoods with low vaccination rates.

* A vaccination tour led by Vice President Kamala Harris to encourage people to get the shot.

* An initiative to work with barbershops and beauty salons with Black owners and clientele to encourage vaccination.