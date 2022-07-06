Big Apple Buzz | Machine Gun Kelly cracks up at post-concert party, Taylor Swift’s stalker caught and more

Following Machine Gun Kelly smashing a glass champagne flute over his head during the after party following his sold-out Madison Square Garden performance on June 28, accompanied by his girlfriend, Megan Fox, the singer left Catch Steakhouse in Midtown with blood dripping down his face.

To promote his new Hulu documentary, Life in Pink, MGK did an interview the following night on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” According to Billboard, Meyers immediately asked the entertainer how he was feeling, to which MGK responded, “These are censors right? I feel like s–t.”

Meyers then pointed out that the “Bloody Valentine” singer had shown up to his show before with an injury, to which MGK, replied that he would need to have doctors around the next time he sees Meyers’ show on his schedule.

However, his explanation for the self-inflicted attack was, “You know when you clink a glass with a fork to kind of get people’s attention? I didn’t have a fork. So I just clinked it on my head.”…………

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais was spotted shopping at Saint Laurent on 57th Street recently, where a source says she purchased a pair of sunglasses. The insider tells Big Apple Buzz the actress was “funny and very nice.”

When Beauvais appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” on June 29, she did not hold back her opinion about RHOBH castmate Diana Jenkins feuding with a Black woman who is in charge of a Bravo fan account. Housewives franchise creator Andy Cohen asked Beauvais, “Do you believe Diana misinterpreted the Black content creator on Instagram Moment?”

Referring to Jenkins, Beauvais answered, “She’s uneducated,” which did not sit well with Jenkins, who made headlines last month when she and content creator, Kristen “Philly Diva” Dionne, got into a heated argument in the comments section of an Instagram post, according to multiple outlets………..

Award-winning television personality Geraldo Rivera celebrated his 79th birthday on July 4 with his wife Erica Rivera, family and friends at the ocean front home in Quogue. Guests included Dennis Fitzsimmons, ABC’s Bill Ritter, private detective Bo Dietl and Arthur Aidala………

According to OK!, Taylor Swift can finally breathe a sigh of relief because it has been confirmed that the multi-Grammy winning singer’s most recent alleged stalker, Joshua Christian, has been arrested.

The man was booked on stalking charges on July 1, after New York authorities caught up to him following several incidents that occurred at Swift’s Tribeca building.

A spokesperson for the NYPD told Rolling Stone, “On March 26, 2022, the suspect entered a residential building located in Tribeca and remained in the front entrance, through an unlocked door and remained unlawfully. When security told the individual to leave, he then fled on foot.”

Christian reportedly showed up to Swift’s building again on June 12 and threatened to harm the newly engaged singer through the building’s intercom. It is not clear whether he is still being held in police custody……….

Tony Award-winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson posted some photos on Instagram July 1 of he and Nolan Gould, who played his nephew, Luke Dunphy, on “Modern Family,” when they ran into each other on the streets of Manhattan.

“Ran into my tv nephew @nolangould on the streets of NYC after not seeing him for two years!,’ Ferguson captioned the photos. He then joked, “Just like real family he didn’t call to tell me he was in town.”………

We Hear

“Black-ish” star Marsai Martin hosted the Hollister Brand Agent Program Showcase at Spring Studios in SoHo on June 28 to celebrate teen designs rooted in diversity….

Sightings

“Riverdale” actress Camilla Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge on the CW series, walking her dog, Little Truffle, in the East Village on July 3………

Zendaya and Tom Holland at Melba’s in Harlem…….

Cardi B shopping at Gucci on Fifth Avenue on July 1…….