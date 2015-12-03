BigApps winners include tools for renters, charging station

The city announced the winners of its annual BigApps contest Wednesday evening. The annual competition, created by the city’s Economic …

The annual competition, created by the city’s Economic Development Corporation, asked entrants to come up with software that will address four categories pertinent to the future of the city: affordable housing, zero waste, data visualization and civic engagement.

“This year we challenged innovators and technology entrepreneurs to solve some of our City’s greatest challenges,” EDC president Maria Torres-Springer said in a statement.

This year’s winners, who received financial grand prizes are:

Affordable Housing Grand Prize: JustFix.nyc, a tool for renters to organize and take action in getting repairs made in their apartments.

Zero Waste Grand Prize: Treasures, a mobile app that allows you to share objects with others in your community.

Connected Cities Grand Prize: CityCharge, a solar-powered charging station for public spaces that uses Bluetooth and beacon technology to gather environmental data and act as a Wi-Fi hot spot.

Civic Engagement Grand Prize: Benefit Kitchen, a benefit screening tool for low-income families.

Judge’s Choice: Addicaid, a digital support network that helps individuals struggling with substance disorders enter and stay in recovery.

Judge’s Choice: IssueVoter, a constituent engagement tool that provides people with up to date info on legislation and elected officials.