Bigot sought for pepper spraying victims during hate-fueled Meatpacking District attack

The NYPD is looking for a bigot who pepper-sprayed four women during an altercation in the Meatpacking District.

According to police, at 6:02 p.m. on June 11 an unknown woman got into an argument with four women at the intersection of 14th Street and 9th Avenue. During the altercation, the suspect made anti-Asian remarks, including, “I know what you’re doing, you’re harassing me. Go back to where you came from, go back to your country.” The suspect then proceeded to pepper spray the victims before fleeing.

The victims refused medical attention at the scene. NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

The NYPD released a photo and video of the suspect:

The suspect is described as a woman in her 50s, standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored orange dress, a pink scarf around her shoulders, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.